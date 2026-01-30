Man killed weeks after starting new business

By JADE RUSSELL

JUST weeks into the new year, Jamaal Ferguson was laying plans to start a new business, expand his work and build a more stable life – ambitions that were violently cut short when he was found stabbed to death inside his Daffodil Avenue home on Wednesday.

Police said the 38-year-old veteran volleyball star was found with stab wounds to his upper body after a co-worker requested a wellness check when he could not be reached. Officers later confirmed he was found dead at the residence.

His death was mourned by the Bahamas Volleyball Federation, where he is remembered for playing a key role on the men’s national team at the Caribbean Volleyball Championships here in August.

The 38-year-old outstanding libero player, one who serves as a defensive player wearing a contrasting jersey as he focuses on passing and digging in the back court, was found with stab wounds to his upper body at his residence on Daffodil Avenue on Wednesday.

The killing has left family, friends and former co-workers reeling, not only because of the violence, but because many say Mr Ferguson had been in a period of renewed focus and optimism.

Long-time friend Xavier Taylor said Ferguson had recently secured his own home, bought his dream Jeep and was preparing to enter the Airbnb business. He described their relationship as brotherly and said Ferguson had a way of lifting the mood wherever he went.

Concern grew after Ferguson stopped responding to calls, prompting a friend to go to his home.

“They found him dead,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said the news left him frozen, recalling that the two had recently spoken about getting their lives in order and pushing forward.

“The only thing I could do was just walk back and forward and cry because I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Because we just had a conversation about life and getting ourselves together.”

Friends said Mr Ferguson was entrepreneurial, with past involvement in fashion, food catering and other ventures, and had been actively exploring opportunities in short-term rentals.

Alexus D’Marco, president of Rebirth of Pride Bahamas, said Ferguson was known for his warmth and generosity, and served as an example to others pursuing entrepreneurship. She urged the public to look out for one another and to respect life.

The killing also revives memories of a violent case involving Ferguson nearly three years ago. In July 2022, Calvin Alain was remanded to prison on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and intentionally and unlawfully causing damage to a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors alleged that on April 12, 2022, Alain attempted to cause the death of Mr Ferguson by unlawful harm and was in possession of a pistol at the time.

Police have not indicated whether that earlier case is connected to Wednesday’s killing, and investigations are continuing.