Weekend cold blast to bring near record lows

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A BLAST of unusually cold, windy weather is set to sweep across The Bahamas this weekend, bringing near-record low temperatures, gale-force winds and dangerous marine conditions from Saturday afternoon through early Monday.

Tribune First Alert Weather reports that a powerful low-pressure system developing off the southeastern United States coast will intensify tomorrow, dragging a strong cold front across the country and sharply changing conditions on land and at sea.

Chief Meteorologist Orson Nixon said the system is expected to begin affecting the islands around midday tomorrow and linger into Monday morning.

“It’s a strong low-pressure system that is developing off the southeast US coast on Saturday, and this will intensify and pull a strong cold front across the Bahamas,” Mr Nixon said.

Wind gusts could reach 50 knots, creating hazardous, potentially life-threatening conditions for mariners. Tribune First Alert Weather warned that Atlantic waters could see waves as high as 20 feet, with seas on the Bahama Banks building to around 14 feet.

Boaters are being urged to take safe harbour from Saturday morning, while residents are advised to avoid swimming as rough surf and dangerous rip currents develop along coastlines.

On land, strong winds could send unsecured objects airborne, while coastal communities — particularly along western and northern shorelines — may experience flooding, erosion and heavy sea spray during periods of high tide, according to Tribune First Alert Weather.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop sharply, with wind chill values falling to near-record lows across northern and north-western islands.

“By Sunday into midway you can expect wind chill temperatures to fall into like the mid-30s in parts of the North Bahamas and mid-40s in the Northwest Bahamas,” Mr Nixon said.

He explained that the northern Bahamas include Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini, while the north-western Bahamas include New Providence and nearby islands.

The system is expected to impact islands including Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros and New Providence from Saturday afternoon through early Monday.

Mr Nixon said forecast temperatures are approaching historic lows.

“For Grand Bahama on record, the low temperature we got was about 42. For New Providence it’s about 45 or 46,” he said. “So it’s gonna get there too, or if conditions are right, just below, so we right there in that vicinity.”

Tribune First Alert Weather cautioned that the combination of strong winds and cold air will make conditions feel significantly colder than actual temperatures, posing increased risk to elderly residents, children and pets.

“Residents, they should protect their elderly, their pets and any vulnerable person, and they should continue to monitor official forecast bureau chief for when this is going to start,” Mr Nixon said.