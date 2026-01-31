PMH suspends outpatient clinics, cancels elective surgeries amid staffing pressures

THE Public Hospitals Authority yesterday announced temporary service adjustments at Princess Margaret Hospital, including the closure of several outpatient clinics and the cancellation of all elective surgeries, as it manages staffing levels and prioritises urgent care.

In a statement issued Friday, the PHA said the changes are effective “until further notice”.

Outpatient services now closed include the Eye Clinic and specialty clinics for medical, surgical and ear, nose and throat (ENT) care.

All elective surgeries have also been cancelled during this period. The authority said affected patients will be contacted directly and advised of new appointment dates once normal operations resume.

Despite the adjustments, the PHA said several critical services will continue operating on their regular schedules at Princess Margaret Hospital.

These include burns, plastics and wound care services, oncology services, and dialysis treatments.

Patients with appointments for those services are encouraged to attend as scheduled unless advised otherwise by their healthcare providers.

The PHA said further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.