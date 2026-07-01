Man accused of rape of his 91-year-old mother

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his 91-year-old mother at their Mount Royal Avenue home last week was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the 54-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the complainant, raped his elderly mother around 5am on June 24.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to incest before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

The defendant appeared calm during his arraignment.

He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on October 8.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Fedner Dorestal represented the accused.