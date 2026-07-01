Darville asks for patience as PMH upgrades continue

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said renovations to Princess Margaret Hospital’s operating theatres have temporarily disrupted elective surgeries, but insisted emergency services remain operational as officials push to complete long-delayed upgrades at the country’s main public hospital.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ministry event yesterday, Dr Darville said work is underway to replace problematic flooring in some of PMH’s operating theatres, forcing some theatres out of service for elective procedures.

He said the Public Hospitals Authority has notified affected patients and will reschedule their procedures once the renovations are completed.

Emergency services, however, are “still up and running,” he said.

"We want to do this very quickly, because the floor had some problems, and we wanted to make sure it was replaced so that the theater can flow effectively and all the operating theaters can be reopen," Dr Darville said.

Asked about the cost of the work, he said he could not recall the exact figure, but described it as "a few million dollars".

"From my understanding, it's a major undertaking, and if you understand operating theaters and the flooring, this particular flooring had problems for many years, and we're very fortunate to have the funding that was allocated to us by way of the CIBC loan."

Dr Darville said the CIBC loan will also fund renovations to PMH’s kitchen, Legacy Ward and a new dialysis unit. He said funding is available and work has already begun.

"There is a bit of inconvenience because you know how difficult it is to operate and renovate, and so there's some challenges,” Dr Darville said. “We ask the Bahamian people to just bear with us, particularly those who need elective surgeries, and once the flooring is down, everything goes back to normal."

Dr Darville also gave updates on the deployment of ambulances to the Family Islands, the Freeport Health Campus and the national reference laboratory near the former Bahamas Mortgage Corporation building.

Asked about the rollout of ambulances and emergency medical technician training, Dr Darville said ambulances are being dispatched “in a systematic way”.

However, he said the rollout has been affected by a shortfall after “quite a few” people failed the international exam required after completing the PHA Academy’s EMT programme.

"The last thing we want is the emergency medical vehicle in a jurisdiction and people using them who are not qualified and don't meet the medical legal requirement," Dr Darville explained, "And so, we have dispatched some of our EMTs, as well as our equipment to various family islands, but I want the entire process to be completed, and hopefully will be completed shortly."

Dr Darville also said the Freeport Health Campus is tentatively expected to reach “turnkey” for part 1A and part 1B in April 2027.

He said the project faced initial challenges because of delayed funding.

The health minister said officials are also reviewing tender documents for approval of a contract for the multistorey facility that will house most of the beds.

Dr Darville said that facility will complete the Freeport Health Campus and the new area for the Rand Memorial Hospital.

He said the current Rand Memorial Hospital will be used for geriatric patients under a new programme for elderly people, especially those with chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s who need assisted living. He said the ministry also intends to expand the psychiatric component.

Dr Darville said three “very important” tiers at Rand Memorial Hospital must be considered, and the ministry plans to use them for same-day surgeries that will be incorporated with the new Freeport Health Campus.

"I intend to work hard to do my endeavour best, so that the residents of Grand Bahama can finally have a full tertiary hospital and not a hospital that provides some of the services, and the balance of the services goes through the Princess Margaret Hospital by way of an MOU that's been happening from the inception of the facility," Dr Darville said.

Asked about the national reference laboratory near the former Bahamas Mortgage Corporation building, Dr Darville said the facility is in the final stages of completion.

He said it will serve as the country’s central laboratory for gene sequencing, pandemic testing and HIV viral load testing.

Dr Darville said equipment is still being installed and relocated from its current location. He said the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Caribbean Public Health Agency and its laboratory in Trinidad and Tobago.

Once the equipment is fully in place, he said the ministry intends to conduct a media tour of the facility.