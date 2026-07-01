Doctor says alleged victim was withdrawn in exam

By JADE RUSSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A DOCTOR testified yesterday that a woman appeared withdrawn as she performed a rape kit on her the day she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who gave her a ride in western New Providence in 2023.

Dr Jenna Butler testified in the rape trial of Kennedy Ingraham before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

Prosecutors allege that Ingraham raped a 36-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld, after giving her a ride in western New Providence around 9am on March 20, 2023.

The defendant allegedly took the woman to a residence in Coral Harbour, where the assault allegedly occurred in his car.

Afterwards, he allegedly drove the woman to her job at a grocery store.

The defence has claimed that the sex was consensual and transactional. It further claimed the complainant fabricated the allegation after Ingraham failed to pay her the $250 they had allegedly agreed on beforehand.

Dr Butler said she performed a physical examination and rape kit on the complainant at 2pm on March 20, 2023. She also took the complainant’s history.

The hospital form used that day was read in court, and the signature of the officer present during the examination was shown.

Dr Butler said there were no abrasions, lacerations, contusions, bleeding or bruises on the complainant.

However, she clarified that the absence of those injuries did not mean rape had not occurred. She said lubrication, whether synthetic or natural, could affect that.

She said she observed a discharge during the examination.

Dr Butler described the complainant’s emotional state during the examination as solemn. She said the complainant was withdrawn, did not make eye contact and spoke little.

When questioned by defence attorney Indiana Fitzgerald, Dr Butler said the complainant had a Creole translator during the examination. She said the complainant identified the translator as her male pastor.

The doctor said the complainant spoke some English.

Dr Butler said it took an hour and a half just to get the facts from the complainant.

She said senior nurse Sister Blair and Officer Strachan were present during the examination. The doctor could not remember the officer’s rank.

Dr Butler said she asked the complainant whether her alleged assailant used force.

Sonia Timothy Knowles and Crystal Stuart also represented the accused.

Shaneka Carey and Betty Wilson prosecuted the case.