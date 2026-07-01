Flowers and soft toys at makeshift memorial for four girls who died

A makeshift memorial has been created at the Shirley Street crash site where four young women were killed early Sunday.

Photos, teddy bears and flowers were placed on a cloth beside the tree stump where the crash occurred.

The victims included Diamond Stubbs, 17, Betrica Brown, 19, Stania Webb, 19, and Evalena Johnson, 19.

The tribute comes as families, friends and communities continue to mourn one of the country’s deadliest traffic accidents in years.