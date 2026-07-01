Johnson: ‘I want to represent The Bahamas to the best of my ability’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT has been a very productive year for Grand Bahamian swimmer Marvin Johnson, but there's still more to go as he prepares for his senior international campaign.

Coming off his freshman year at the University of Florida where he competed on the Gators' men's SEC Championship runner-up team, Johnson is looking forward to representing The Bahamas at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23 to August 2.

This past weekend, he returned home and made his presence felt at the Bahamas Aquatics' 54th National Swimming Championships at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex where he participated in both individual and relay events for the eighth-time champions Mako Swim Club.

"It's always good to come home and represent Mako and have a lot of fun swimming with the younger kids," Johnson said. "It's good to see how fast they are going and it has helped me to swim fast too."

At the four-day meet, Johnson lowered his lifetime best to 55.01 for his victory in the 100m butterfly, while placing second in both the 100m freestyle in 50.16 and the 50m butterfly in 24.58 and he also got a season's best of 22.87 in the 50m free for another runner-up feat. "It was good to show the Bahamian people that I'm still working. I just finished my first year at the University of Florida and I'm adjusting from that, trying to get better as I get ready for my second year," said Johnson, who is studying solar engineering.

As a Gator, Johnson turned in best times of 23.51 seconds in the 50m freestyle, 25.78 in the 50m butterfly and 52.10 in the 100m freestyle at the 2026 Speedo Fort Lauderdale Open last month.

"It was a good season. I had some shortcomings on personal goals, but that's all a part of my growth," he said. "I just need to learn where I can get better and just continue to put in the work so when my time comes, I will be ready for it."

The Commonwealth Games will provide an unique opportunity for Johnson to prove his worth on his first major international stage and so he's looking forward to making the trek to Scotland.

"I want to represent The Bahamas to the best of my ability, but I really want to make semifinal and finals and maybe even get a good shot for placement," he said.

"I'm just thankful to the Lord for giving me this talent and to be able to swim, not just for my country, but for my family and friends," he added.

Going into the games, the 20-year-old Johnson stated that he just "want to do my PRs (personal best times) and represent The Bahamas to the best of my abilities."