Lamar Taylor gets set for the Commonwealth Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was another great performance for Bahamian elite swimmer Lamar Taylor, who returned home to make his presence felt at the Bahamas Aquatics' 54th National Swimming Championships.

Taylor, who is preparing for the Commonwealth Games and the World Short Course Swimming Championships, was one of the swimmers to watch during the four-day meet over the weekend at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swum Complex.

As the four-time champion, Taylor won his quartet of events to clinch the high point trophy in the boys’ 18-and-over division with performances in the 50 metre freestyle in 22.19, 49.09 in the 100m freestyle, 26.61 in the 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly in a season's best of 25.54.

"It's really nice and refreshing to be back home and competing again in front of the crowd," Taylor said. "I am just glad to be able to perform before my family and friends."

Taylor, who is still in Tennessee where he is transitioning to the pro ranks after graduating from the University of Tennessee last year with his degree in psychology, said he's close to his personal best times, even though he's not shaved or tapered for the competition.

"I really like what I did in my 50 free and 100m. In both events, I was about half-a-second off my personal bests," Taylor said. "It felt really good, really controlled and smooth, so I'm really happy with that.

"My times are coming down in training. I think for the next two to three weeks, I will be training a little harder. As I get closer to the Commonwealth Games, I will taper down and be coming down to my top speed."

Taylor, 23, has posted career best times of 22.05 in the 50m free and 48.51 in the 100m free, both national records as well as 23.91 in the 50m fly and 55.80 in the 100m back.

He already has a gold medal from the 2023 CCCAN in San Salvador, El Salvador, in the 50 backstroke and a bronze at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción in the 50m free.

With the Nationals being his last meet before he heads to Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 3, Taylor said he's just eager to see how well he can perform.

"I'm pretty sure that I am seeded to make it out of the heats to the semifinals and from the semifinals, I would love to make the final and possibly reach the podium with a top three finish. That would be lovely."

While the Bahamas Olympic Committee has not yet ratified the team for the games, it's anticipated that swimming will have at least six competitors competing.

Taylor, who has also represented The Bahamas at the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, said he's confident that whoever is selected will compete very well for The Bahamas.

In his initial appearance at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham, Great Britain, Taylor advanced to the final of the men's 50m free where he placed seventh.

As he completed his collegiate tenure at Tennessee, Taylor won a pair of NCAA National Championship titles as a member of the men's Vol's 200m and 400m freestyle relays. He also won four All-American certificates and three SEC gold medals in the 200 and 400m free relays and the 200m medley relay.