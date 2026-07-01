Suspect in $2.9m drug bust jailed for breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial in connection with a $2.9m marijuana bust off Ragged Island in 2023 was sentenced to one year in prison yesterday after he admitted breaching his bail conditions.

Andrew Adderley, 58, failed to surrender himself to custody on November 25, 2024, while on $50,000 bail.

Adderley also failed to sign in at the Nicholls Town Police Station between January 14 and June 14.

He was on bail for two counts each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

Adderley and alleged accomplices were aboard a vessel in waters off Ragged Island on December 28, 2023, when authorities allegedly found 2,908lbs of marijuana. Authorities also reportedly seized five and a half ounces of cocaine.

The marijuana seized in the incident has an estimated street value of $2,908,000.

Adderley pleaded guilty to two counts of violating bail conditions before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.