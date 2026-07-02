Bahamas to head Caribbean insurance regulators group

THE Bahamas’ top insurance supervisor has been elected to serve as president of the Caribbean region’s association of regulators for the industry.

The Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, in a statement, revealed that Dana L. Munnings-Gray, its superintendent, has been chosen to serve as president of the the Caribbean Association of Insurance Regulators (CAIR) following its recent conference in Belize.

It added that her appointment marks The Bahamas' second term leading CAIR, having previously served as president from 2014 to 2018. The Insurance Commission said it also participated in the Caribbean Association of Pension Supervisors (CAPS) annual conference while in Belize, joining regulators from across the region to discuss developments impacting the insurance and pension sectors.

Besides Mrs Munnings-Gray, The Bahamas was also represented by Rodney D. Bain, deputy superintendent of insurance and other Insurance Commission officials, who participated in technical sessions, strategic discussions and talks with regional counterparts.

The topics discussed included regulatory developments, emerging risks, consumer protection, innovation and regional co-operation. Through CAPS, pension supervisors collaborate on strengthening oversight frameworks and sharing best practices, while CAIR provides a platform for insurance regulators to advance supervisory standards, promote regulatory consistency and address challenges common to member jurisdictions.

The Insurance Commission said The Bahamas will host both the CAIR and CAPS conferences next year, welcoming regulators and industry stakeholders from across the Caribbean.