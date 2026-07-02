Cabinet ‘regularises’ status of 180 workers

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs announced yesterday that Cabinet has approved the regularisation of 180 employees in the Grounds and Beautification Division following a demonstration by workers demanding permanent and pensionable status after years of temporary employment.

In a statement issued after the demonstration, the ministry acknowledged employees' concerns over their "long-standing pursuit of permanent and pensionable status" and said it recognised the importance of the issue.

The ministry said Clay Sweeting, minister of works, met with union representatives and staff earlier in the day, advising them that months of preparatory work had been completed and that the matter was being advanced to Cabinet for consideration.

"The Ministry is pleased to announce that Cabinet has approved the regularisation exercise of 180 employees," the statement said. It added that, depending on each employee's current status, the exercise could include promotions, reclassifications and appointments to permanent and pensionable positions.

The Ministry of Works described the move as a milestone reflecting the Government's commitment to providing long-standing public servants with greater job security and retirement benefits.

It said it will now engage grounds and bBeautification staff on the implementation process, their updated employment status and the benefits associated with the regularisation exercise.

The announcement came after employees staged a demonstration outside the Ministry of Works over a planned transfer of the division to the Ministry of the Environment while many workers remain in temporary positions.

According to reports from the demonstration, workers argued that the transfer should not proceed until long-standing employment issues are resolved.

Several employees said they had spent between 16 and 30 years in temporary or weekly-paid positions without being made permanent and pensionable or receiving promotions.

Kimsley Ferguson, the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) president, also criticised the planned transfer, arguing that workers' employment status should first be resolved.

He said ministry managers had recently been informed the unit would be transferred to another ministry, believed to be the Ministry of the Environment, while many employees with decades of service remained unregularised.

Mr Ferguson argued that workers should not be transferred until their employment issues are settled.

He said temporary status has prevented many from accessing loans and other financial services because lending institutions require secure employment.

He also contended that the affected workers represent some of the country's most marginalised public servants.