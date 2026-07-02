Champion boxer says it’s more than winning titles

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

FRESH off adding a third championship belt to his collection, Bahamian boxer Carl Hield says his journey is about more than winning titles. He wants to continue proving that Bahamian fighters can compete at the highest level while inspiring the next generation to follow in his footsteps.

Hield, 39, made the remarks during a meet-and-greet with supporters following his latest victory. Surrounded by fans from his community, he reflected on the sacrifices that led to becoming a three-title holder and looked ahead to his next challenge.

“First of all, I want to give God thanks. He gave me the strength and knowledge to keep leading me in the right direction,” Hield said.

“It means a lot to me to have three titles. To know the hard dedication and work and where I came from. To be able to have three titles to represent The Bahamas on the highest level and show the people that we do have talented people that come from the Caribbean.”

Hield will not have long to celebrate as he is already preparing to defend his championships on August 15. “The main goal is to go there, get my hand raised and keep the titles,” he said.The veteran fighter also spoke about the importance of connecting with his supporters, saying the turnout at the event showed him just how many people are behind him.

“It’s very important to always do a meet-and-greet. Now I learned that I have a lot of fans and a lot of people behind me from my community that’s willing to back me. It’s amazing to see that everyone came out, support, take pictures, get to know me and just keep moving forward from here,” Hield said.

While Hield continues to build his own career, he said he is equally committed to helping develop boxing in The Bahamas.

He revealed that he spends weekdays working with young athletes, hoping to provide them with the same guidance that inspired him to enter the sport.

“It’s very inspiring for me because I had people I looked up to before I came into boxing that made me come into boxing,” he said. “What I’m doing is I’m already giving my knowledge to the kids. I’m already training kids in my park from Mondays to Fridays, giving my knowledge to them.” Hield also had a message for young athletes hoping to follow a similar path. “Never let no one tell you that you can’t be what you want to be. Always believe in yourself. Work hard and you will see the success in it,” he said.

Despite becoming one of the country’s most accomplished professional boxers, Hield believes the sport still does not receive the recognition or support it deserves locally.

“We have a lot of talent in boxing,” he said. “When it’s time for me to hang my gloves up, people are really going to value the legend and what I’m doing for the sport of boxing in The Bahamas. People don’t really see that yet.”

Hield said his goal is to continue defending his titles and eventually bring championship fights to The Bahamas but admitted the lack of support remains one of the biggest challenges facing the sport.

“I want to defend and win my titles here in The Bahamas, but boxing is very low and we ain’t getting that full support. But it’s all good,” he said.

The veteran also brushed aside criticism about his age, pointing to his recent performances against younger opponents.

“All the doubters, all the people who say age. Age is nothing but a number because I have guys I’ve been knocking over that are 21 and 22 years old,” Hield said. “Them doubting me and not believing in boxing in The Bahamas, I’m going to make them believe.”

As he prepares for another title defence in August, Hield said his mission remains unchanged. And that is to continue winning, continue representing The Bahamas on the international stage and continue opening doors for the next generation of Bahamian boxers.