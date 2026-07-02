Crash survivor needs $20k for urgent overseas surgery

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old survivor of the Shirley Street crash that killed four young women is stable but unable to leave the hospital, his family says, with only a pin holding his injured leg together as they try to raise $20,000 to send him overseas for specialised surgery.

Shawn Thurston Jr suffered a broken femur, a broken leg and multiple fractures to his foot in the June 28 crash in Nassau, according to a GoFundMe page launched by his family.

The Tribune and its sister company, Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN), are donating $5,000 towards the fundraising effort and are encouraging other companies and individuals to contribute to help Mr Thurston receive the specialised treatment he needs.

His stepmother, Floydena Thurston, said he remains hospitalised and is facing a long recovery after surviving the accident that devastated families across Cat Island and New Providence.

The family is seeking $20,000 to help cover medical expenses, surgery, travel, hospitalisation, rehabilitation and other related costs. The GoFundMe page says Mr Thurston needs specialised orthopaedic surgery, followed by extensive rehabilitation, and that the family hopes to send him overseas for the care that would give him the best chance of a full recovery.

The crash has drawn national attention because of the young lives lost. Mrs Thurston said her family is mourning with the relatives of those killed while also trying to secure urgent treatment for Mr Thurston.

Mrs Thurston said Mr Thurston knew the people in the car. He was friends with the driver and the other male passenger and knew the young women from Cat Island.

Mr Thurston went to high school in Cat Island and was working while still trying to decide what he wanted to do with his future, Mrs Thurston said. He previously worked with his father doing electrical work before recently switching jobs and working at Super Value.

Mrs Thurston said it was painful to watch videos that circulated on social media after the crash, including footage of the accident and of people driving by the scene.

She said no parent wants to see a child in that condition, though she acknowledged the videos answered some questions people had about the crash.

The GoFundMe page had raised a little over $2000 up to press time.