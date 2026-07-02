Second IHOP outlet creates 66 new jobs via $3 million investment

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN restaurant franchise yesterday disclosed its has created 66 new jobs, taking its workforce to 300 staff, through the $2.5m to $3m investment in its just-opened second IHOP outlet on Carmichael Road.

Jeffrey Beckles, Bahamas Caribbean Dining’s chief executive, told Tribune Business that the area’s fast population growth and high “traffic density” made the location an obvious choice for its second Nassau outlet following the inaugural Mall at Marathon site. Affirming that the two restaurants will “complement” rather than cannibalise each other, with residents in southern and western New Providence no longer having to drive so far east for IHOP’s signature Buttermilk Pancakes, he added the Carmichael Road location will serve as an “anchor” for that community given the brand’s status as a family-oriented diner.

Mr Beckles told this newspaper IHOP’s expansion pace had fallen “behind” target, as the second restaurant “should have been open a year ago”, but the franchise had managed to “close that gap” and now believes the new location will “exceed” the expectations and targets it has for the site.

Bahamas Caribbean Dining, whose principal is entrepreneur Burton Rodgers, also holds the Applebee's franchise for The Bahamas and opened its first-ever restaurant under that brand last year at the Fusion Superplex complex at the corner of Gladstone Road and JFK Drive. Yesterday’s second IHOP launch takes its Bahamas restaurant portfolio to a three-strong group.

Mr Beckles said the group’s immediate focus will be on maximising the returns from its existing three restaurants rather than further expansions, although he acknowledged that it will likely look “west” ultimately for a third IHOP site in New Providence. The latest location is located towards Carmichael Road’s western end, located near both Wendy’s and the Immigration detention centre.

“The Carmichael Road area or, as we used to call it, City 2000, is probably the fastest-growing community in The Bahamas, certainly Nassau,” Mr Beckles explained of the decision to locate in the Solace Shopping Centre. “From a traffic density standpoint, Carmichael Road offers everything we need. This us the choice for us, and we are excited about it.

“We’ve added a total of 66 jobs with the new location. Our workforce is now just shy of 300 - fully 100 percent Bahamian. Each location runs to about a $2.5m to $3m investment, and we’re up to about one of them.” The second IHOP will be open from 7am to 3pm, and Mr Beckles said it plans to “work our way” to a 24-hour operation seven days per week.

“We should have been open a year ago,” he added. “When I came on a year ago as chief executive, we were behind. Running a restaurant franchise is not as easy as people think. We’ve been able to improve, we’ve closed that gap, and are looking forward to exciting times in the coming weeks and months. This will be an anchor store in the community.”

Asked about Bahamas Caribbean Dining’s plans for further IHOP expansion, Mr Beckles replied: “Now we have three stores open, with Applebee’s and two IHOPs. The initial objective is to stabilise all three operations, yield them to the maximum, and then look at opportunities for the next IHOP - probably west. In the short-term, the objective is to yield all three locations and maximise them. Expansion is not an easy thing. You cannot run down that road too often; not with food.

“The potential here [at Carmichael Road] is extraordinary and we are very excited about that. We have great expectations for this store, and believe it will exceed those expectations with great food and great value.” The Bahamas Caribbean Dining chief executive added that the new restaurant is not expected to suck business away from the Mall at Marathon location.

“We’re very proud of what the team has done at the Mall at Marathon, and are looking forward to that continuing,” Mr Beckles added. “We don’t see the second location in any way being a threat to that. People will no longer have to drive all the way out east. For us, it’s a perfect complement.”

Pointing to the positive opening day reaction from consumers, Mr Beckles said: “Every day for the last several weeks, people have been knocking on the door asking: ‘When are you going to open? When are you going to open?’ People are flocking in here. We have parties as large as eight. The anticipation is great. We believe the flow will be constant. This is the only family-oriented restaurant in the area.

“As I sit here looking at the door, there’s another group of seven who have walked in. You can imagine when word gets out.” Mr Beckles said brand familiarity and recognition was one reason why international restaurant and food franchises tend to do well in The Bahamas as Bahamians are familiar with them from travelling abroad. However, he added that it is critical for food, service and experience quality to be consistent.

“Opening our second IHOP location in New Providence is an exciting milestone for our company,” said Mr Beckles. “This expansion reflects our commitment to serving the Carmichael Road community and surrounding areas with quality, affordable dining while creating new employment opportunities that contribute to our local economy. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing this exciting new chapter with the community.”