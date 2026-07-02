Vendors blame promotion woe for Straw Market's challenges

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A lack of promotion - not cruise passengers - is hurting Bay Street straw market vendors, according to the Straw Businesspersons Society, which argued that many visitors never learn it is just steps from Nassau Cruise Port.

Speaking to Tribune Business, society president Rebecca Small-Morley said vendors are increasingly concerned that although thousands of cruise passengers arrive in Nassau daily, many never visit the downtown Straw Market because they are unaware it exists.

"A tourist told me they didn't know we were here," said Mrs Small-Morley. "They said if they had known about the Straw Market, they would have come here first to shop." She questioned why more is not being done to market the country's straw markets directly to cruise visitors.

"Why aren't they hearing about the Straw Market on the cruise ships?" she asked. Mrs Small-Morley said she intends to ask the Ministry of Tourism to increase promotion of the downtown, Cable Beach and Fort Charlotte straw markets.

"Could the Ministry of Tourism advertise the downtown Straw Market, the Cable Beach Straw Market and the Fort Charlotte Straw Market on the cruise ships?" she said. "Once people are aware we're here, they'll come." Mrs Small-Morley argued that the lack of awareness is contributing to weak sales for many vendors despite healthy visitor arrivals.

"Today is the first day this year that I've gone to the market and not made $1," said Mrs Small-Morley. "Business is so slow in the market. There is a handful of vendors in the downtown Straw Market making it, but only a handful. How are people surviving? I do not know."

Mrs Small-Morley said vendors at the Cable Beach Straw Market are facing even greater challenges. "One vendor stopped me and said, 'Miss Small, when you write or speak, please mention Cable Beach and the other markets because we are suffering,'" she said. "The Cable Beach vendors are hurting big time."

Her comments came as Nassau Cruise Port reported that passenger traffic remains strong despite the traditional summer slowdown. Mike Maura, its chief executive and director, said the port welcomed six cruise ships carrying more than 19,000 passengers on Wednesday alone.

"Apart from the ports of Miami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral, every other port of call or transit port would give its left arm to have our slow season," Mr Maura said. "We're actually in the slow season today, and we have six ships and more than 19,000 passengers. Our traffic is strong."

Speaking to reporters, Mr Maura said Nassau's proximity to Florida means many cruise passengers are repeat visitors, making it increasingly important for Bahamian businesses to continue investing in their products and visitor experiences. "The blessing and curse of proximity is that many of our guests are repeat visitors," he said. "It's incumbent upon us as Bahamian businesspeople to continue to innovate and invest in our products."