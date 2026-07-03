Addyson Munroe, 15, captures two singles titles

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

FIFTEEN-year-old Addyson Munroe capped off an impressive week of tennis by capturing two singles titles, headlining a successful 2026 BLTA AiD Junior Nationals that interim Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association president Marvin Rolle believes signals progress for junior tennis despite recent challenges.

Munroe claimed the girls’ under-16 singles championship before returning to win the girls’ under-18 title, defeating Briana Houlgrave 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

“It feels good,” Munroe said after securing her second title. “I worked really hard towards it, and I think I did everything I could, and I think I deserve it.”

The 15-year-old said she remained patient after a competitive opening set before taking control of the match. “I just made sure to stay low on my shots and made sure to make my shots in,” she said. “I just had to grind through the first set, and then I knew it would be a little easier in the second set.”

Winning the older age division made the accomplishment even more rewarding.

“The under-18s are definitely harder because you have people that are more experienced and have played longer,” Munroe said.

The championships featured competition across multiple age groups and, according to Rolle, delivered several memorable matches while bringing together many of the country’s top junior players.

“It went well,” Rolle said. “Kids came out, they performed. We had some good matches. One of the matches was like three and a half hours long, so it was good. Overall it was good competition.”

Rolle said the event also attracted players from the Family Islands, adding another positive element to the tournament.

“The Family Islands were able to come in and play and compete. They did well. Overall, it was a good turnout.”

While acknowledging the recent uncertainty surrounding the BLTA, Rolle said rebuilding junior participation remains a priority.

“Tennis is coming back. We’re trying to get it back,” he said. “It definitely is not what it used to be. Even with me and vice president PJ and others growing up, there were definitely more participants. Over the years it’s gone down, so that’s why we’re trying to bring it back up.”

He believes the tournament showed encouraging signs for the future.

“This was a good turnout,” Rolle said. “We got to see the top players and it’s always good to see that.”

This year’s tournament was also held at Baha Mar, a move Rolle said received positive reviews from competitors and their families.

“I think everybody liked it. I didn’t hear anything negative, so that was good,” he said. “The players loved it. Some of the kids from the Family Islands were staying here, so it was easy to have a room right there and come down to the courts. Overall it was a good experience for all the kids.”

Champions crowned at the tournament included Aurora Christen (Girls Under 8 Red Ball), Phoenix Christen (Girls Under 10 Orange Ball), Jayce Braynen (Boys Under 10 Orange Ball), Rayne Perez (Boys Under 10 Green Dot), Zara Brathwaite (Girls Under 10 Green Dot), Tatum Culmer (Boys Under 12), Madison Mackey (Girls Under 12), Harrison Van Onselen (Boys Under 14), Rebecca Bitan (Girls Under 14), Patrick Mactaggart (Boys Under 16), Addyson Munroe (Girls Under 16), Patrick Mactaggart (Boys Under 18) and Munroe (Girls Under 18).

In doubles, Synaj Watkins and Julius Williams won the boys’ under-18 title, while Rebecca Bitan and Munroe teamed up to capture the girls’ under-18 championship.