Bahamas 3rd again

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Golf Federation's junior national team finished with its third consecutive third place and a top spot in the girls’ 15-and-under flight at the 2026 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships.

The championships wrapped up yesterday at the Playa Dorada Golf Club in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, with Team Bahamas scoring 121-50 behind champions Puerto Rico with 153.50 and the Dominican Republic got second 136.

However, individually, The Bahamas had a pair of top three finishers in the girls’ 15-and-under flight with Haley Hall and Anissa Robinson coming in second and third respectively, while sisters Zaire and Zion Poiter finished third and fourth in the girls’ 11-13 flight.

And Maddison Carroll was fourth in the 18-and-under-flight.

Kerrington Rolle had the best individual showing on the boys' side when he placed fifth in the 18-and-under flight.

Archie Michelmore was sixth in the boys’ 11-13 flight and in the boys 15-and-under flight, Nie Kai Wilson and Rashawn Hanna were sixth and seventh overall.

Team manager Gina Gonzalez-Rolle said it was a lot of challenges for Team Bahamas, considering the fact that it was extremely hot in the Dominican Republic and some of the players were not feeling their best.

Gonzalez-Rolle said the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico both came with full teams and they dominated the competition. But she commended coaches Keno Turnquest and Fredrick Taylor for keeping the players on Team Bahamas focussed.

Michelmore, making his debut on the team, said the conditions were pretty hard.

"It was windy and so it was pretty hard to gauge, but I will practice really hard and hopefully come back and play a lot harder than I did this year next year," he said.

The performance from Team Bahamas matched its third-place finishes in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2024 and last year in Puerto Rico.

Here's a breakdown of how Team Bahamas performed in the various flights:

Girls 11-13

Team Bahamas was second with their three rounds of 88-80-85 for a total of 255 to trail Puerto Rico, who won with 237.

Zaire Poitier shot 90-80-85-255 for third, while Zion Poitier came up with 88-85-92-265 for fourth.

Girls 15-and-under

Team Bahamas won the title with 77-73-76-226, four strokes better than Bermuda, who ended up with 230.

Haley Hall was second with 77-73-83-233 and Anissa Robinson did 81-85-76-241 for third. Denn Bretchart won with 76-80-74-230.

Girls 18-and-over

Team Bahamas came in third with 84-83-79-246 with Puerto Rico winning with 214 and the Dominican Republic getting runner-up with 234.

Maddison Carroll shot 84-83-79. Chemari Pratt did 84-84-79.

Boys 11-13

Team Bahamas was sixth with 85-79-83-246. The Dominican Republic won the title with 219.

Archie Michelmore was sixth overall with 84-79-83-246. Connor Stevenson came in 14th with 90-86-91-267.

Boys 15-and under

Team Bahamas was third with 154-164-161-479. Puerto Rico emerged as the champions with 445.

Nie JKai Wilson was sixth with 73-8 4-81-238R. Rashawn Hanna followed closely behind in seventh with 81-8B0-080-241.

Boys 18-and-over

Team Bahamas got third with 156-151-152 - 459. The Dominican





Republic took the top spot with 435.

Kennington Rolle came in fifth with 76-71-78-225. Aidan Gorospe was 10th with 80-80-74-234. Luke Graham closed it out with 14th place with 82-81-83 - 246.