BAP softball programme to stage 'All Star Survival'

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

WITH more than $1 million in scholarship offers generated through the Bahamas Athletic Pride (BAP) softball programme, organisers used Wednesday’s press conference to reflect on the growth of “The Show” from a two-team event into one of the country’s premier softball showcases ahead of this weekend’s seventh edition.

This year’s tournament, themed “All Star Survival,” will feature 130 student athletes representing 10 teams, while attracting local and international coaches looking to evaluate players for high school and collegiate opportunities.

BAP founder and tournament director Dachaye Stubbs said the idea for the programme was born after she represented The Bahamas on the country’s first junior national softball team in 2017.

“From that experience, three of my teammates and I realised we had to do something at home,” Stubbs said.

“At the time, there were only a few softball programmes and there really wasn’t a pathway for young girls to continue playing after high school. We wanted to create those opportunities for kids our age.”

The BAP softball programme was established in December 2017 before hosting its first All-Star Week in June 2018.

“The first All Star Week featured just two teams with 12 players,” Stubbs said.

“Today, we have 130 girls and 10 teams. That speaks to the growth of the program and the vision we had from the beginning.”

Stubbs said one of the organisation’s primary goals has always been helping student athletes continue their education through softball.

“We’ve grown from having three student athletes sign scholarships in 2023 to nine this year,” she said.

“Our athletes have now received more than $1 million in scholarship offers. That’s what this program is about.”

She said while she is often recognised for starting the organisation at 17 years old, the success of the programme has been a community effort.

“People often congratulate me for starting BAP at 17, but the truth is I didn’t do it alone,” Stubbs said.

“Coaches believed in me. Adults opened doors for me. Sponsors took a chance on me and volunteers gave their time. “The Show is proof of what can happen when a community chooses to believe in a young person’s vision.”

Stubbs said the tournament has become much more than a softball competition.

“It creates opportunities for young softball players, brings college coaches to The Bahamas and allows families to benefit without the financial burden of travelling overseas for exposure,” she said.

“Every athlete gets an opportunity to be evaluated.

“Players from different islands build lifelong friendships and the event continues to raise the standard of softball in The Bahamas.”





She said this year’s theme, “All Star Survival,” reflects the lessons athletes learn beyond the field.

“Life will always present obstacles. Every athlete experiences setbacks. Champions learn how to adapt, persevere and continue moving forward,” Stubbs said. “Our goal this week is not only to identify talent but to help develop resilient young women who are prepared for whatever comes next.”





Addressing the participating athletes, Stubbs encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity.

“Compete with confidence. Respect your teammates, coaches, officials and opponents. Build friendships, represent your family, your island and your country with pride,” she said. “Remember, someone is always watching, not just how you play but how you carry yourself.”

During a question-and-answer session, Stubbs said BAP measures its success by the educational opportunities it creates.

“Getting kids into high school and collegiate programs is what solidifies BAP,” she said. “We’re big on education through the sport of softball. They’re student-athletes first. Softball gives them an opportunity, but education is the priority.”





She noted that academics played a significant role in her own college career.

“I saved my mother tens of thousands of dollars as a student-athlete, but a large portion of my scholarship came through academics,” Stubbs said. “That’s why we stress education first.”

Looking ahead, Stubbs said the long-term vision includes building a dedicated softball facility and eventually opening a softball academy.

“If God allows it, the plan is to build a facility and possibly start a softball academy,” she said. “We have baseball academies, but I want to create something focused on helping softball players earn high school and college opportunities.”

She also hopes to expand The Show into a major sports tourism event.

“We’ve started bringing in college coaches. The next step is bringing teams,” Stubbs said. “Last week we played in a tournament with 150 teams, and I believe that’s something we can bring here. Sports tourism is underrated and it’s something we haven’t fully tapped into yet.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Mario Bowleg praised Stubbs for turning an idea she developed as a teenager into one of the country’s leading softball events.

“As Minister of Youth and Sports, I attend many sporting events throughout the year, but the events that leave the greatest impact are those that create opportunities,” Bowleg said. “The Show has become one of those events.”

Bowleg said Stubbs’ leadership should inspire other young Bahamians.

“Many people see what The Show has become today, but they may not know how it began,” he said. “Dachaye started this event when she was just 17 years old. At an age when many young people are still trying to discover their purpose, she had the vision to create opportunities for others.”

“Leadership is not defined by age. It is defined by vision, commitment and the willingness to serve others.”

Bowleg said the tournament’s impact extends well beyond the softball field.

“Since 2024, more than 16 young women have earned scholarship opportunities through this showcase,” he said. “Today, seven more student-athletes will sign scholarship offers. Together, those opportunities represent more than $1 million in scholarships.”

“But behind every scholarship is a story. A young woman who stayed committed, a parent who made sacrifices, a coach who stayed after practice and a community that believed in someone’s potential. That’s the true measure of success.”

Bowleg said this week’s tournament will bring together 130 athletes from New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands to compete, build friendships and showcase their talent before visiting coaches.

Competition in the seventh edition of The Show begins Thursday, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday evening at the JBLN Field of Dreams. The tournament concludes Sunday with the championship games and awards ceremony.