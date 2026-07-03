Fox criticises Parliament’s three-month break

OPPOSITION Senator Rick Fox criticised Parliament’s three-month break after just weeks of sittings, saying lawmakers had not earned an extended recess while Bahamians continue to work.

His criticism came as a review of salaries and allowances for parliamentarians is underway.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has called the review long overdue, questioning how much politicians in The Bahamas are paid when compared with the regional salary scales of their counterparts. The Nassau Guardian has reported that a draft amendment to the Parliamentarians Salaries and Allowances Act, which has been circulated to the opposition for consultation, would grant members of Parliament $32,000 a year and senators $16,000 a year in allowances, in addition to their salaries, if passed.

Mr Fox questioned the timing of any proposed increase.