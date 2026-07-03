More than 20 athletes to represent Bahamas

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is expected to be represented by more than 20 athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month.

While the Bahamas Olympic Committee has not yet released the names, The Bahamas is expected to participate in four of the 10 disciplines at the games, set for July 23 to August 2.

According to Roy Colebrook, one of the BOC's vice presidents, who will serve as the chef de mission at the games, the BOC is preparing to send two boxers, two judokans, six swimmers and at least another 10 or more track and field athletes.

"We are still finalising the list, as it pertains to track and field, and so we will not release the names of the team as yet," said Colebrook, who is expected to be assisted by team manager D'Arcy Rahming, another BOC vice president. "I think it's a solid team we have put together," Colebrook said. "I think we have a well-experienced team. We have persons who have been selected on this team, who have been here a couple of times, most of them. "So I think we will do well. I think the Bahamian people will see the strength of the team once it is announced."

Colebrook said while they are finalising travel arrangements, he cannot disclose the names of the members of the team until the BOC has completed the list of participants.

According to Colebrook, the team will be leaving between July 20-24, based on which location they will be coming from and the disciplines that they will participate in.Colebook said Team Bahamas will have representation at the games by the time the opening ceremonies get underway on July 23. He declined to say who will arrive first to participate in the ceremony.

For the first time in the event's history, the ceremony will be held indoors at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, and will feature a cast of 600 local performers. The ceremony kicks off 10 days of competition featuring over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

Highlights of the event include the reunion of all 74 batons from the King’s Baton Relay and their presentation to His Majesty The King to officially declare the Games open. Because the ceremony is taking place inside an arena, the creative direction is designed to be highly immersive for broadcast rather than the traditional stadium format.