Paradise Meets Performance: Run Bahamas 2027 set to redefine destination racing In Nassau

ON January 31, 2027, marathoners and running enthusiasts from around the globe will converge in The Bahamas for an extraordinary race experience where elite performance meets tropical paradise.

Run Bahamas Race Weekend promises far more than a competition - it offers an unforgettable journey through one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

The inaugural Run Bahamas Race Weekend, powered by Four Seasons Race Management, will feature a Full Marathon, 4-Person Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, 10K, and the inspiring Colours of Courage 5K, along with Virtual Half and Full Marathon options for participants worldwide. As part of a commitment to giving back, a portion of the event’s 5k proceeds will benefit the Gennie Dean Caring and Sharing Cancer Support Group.

Set on the picturesque harbour of Paradise Island, Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas, serves as an ideal host hotel for Run Bahamas, offering participants a comfortable, convenient, and welcoming retreat before and after race day.

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort combines authentic Bahamian hospitality with modern amenities, providing runners and spectators with a relaxing environment just minutes from Nassau's vibrant attractions and pristine beaches. Its central location allows easy access to race activities, transportation hubs, and many of the destination's most popular experiences.

Warwick Paradise Island features spacious accommodations, multiple dining venues, fitness and wellness facilities, and tranquil waterfront views that create the perfect setting for athletes preparing for competition or recovering after crossing the finish line. Guests can enjoy nutritious dining options, unwind by the pool, or explore the beauty and culture of The Bahamas throughout their stay

Designed for athletes of every level — from seasoned marathoners to first-time runners — the 2027 event showcases a dynamic race lineup set against the stunning backdrop of turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and the historic charm of Nassau. Run Bahamas will deliver a world-class race experience complete with official timing, hydration stations, medical support, experienced volunteer teams, and professionally managed race courses.

Run Bahamas is also proud to be supported by a distinguished group of partners committed to promoting health, wellness, tourism, and community engagement throughout The Bahamas.

Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) is a Goombay Sponsor of the event. At the same time, additional partners include The Nassau Guardian as the official Media Partner, Commonwealth Brewery Limited, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Their collective support underscores the growing momentum behind Run Bahamas and its vision of establishing the event as one of the Caribbean's premier running experiences. “Run Bahamas represents far more than a race — it marks the beginning of a premier destination running experience in The Bahamas,” said Marcel Major, CEO of Four Seasons Race Management and RRCA-Certified Race Director.

“Our vision is to create an event that not only challenges athletes but fully immerses participants in the beauty, culture, energy, and spirit of Nassau. Run Bahamas is helping to position The Bahamas as an emerging global sports tourism destination while delivering an exceptional and professionally executed race experience.”

What truly sets Run Bahamas apart is the immersive cultural experience woven throughout the race weekend. All races will begin at 6am at the iconic Goodman’s Bay in Nassau, giving participants the rare opportunity to race alongside the shoreline and celebrate their accomplishments in true Bahamian style.

Local runners, walkers, corporate teams, schools, civic organisations, and families are encouraged to participate in this historic inaugural event. Finishers will receive a commemorative inaugural medal with awards presented across select race categories.

Race Course Highlights:

The 5K and 10K courses travel east along West Bay Street.

The Half Marathon heads east along Cable Beach before continuing onto West Bay Street and into historic downtown Nassau

The Marathon features a double-loop course, requiring participants to complete the Half Marathon route twice. For full course details and to register online, participants can visit runbahamas.net.