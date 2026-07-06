Bahamas routs Jamaica 123-74 in final window

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

VALDEZ “VJ” Edgecombe delivered 26 points Friday night to lead The Bahamas to a convincing 123-74 victory over Jamaica, keeping the country’s hopes of reaching its first ever FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027 alive.

The Bahamas entered the final window of the Americas Qualifiers needing victories to stay in contention after opening the campaign with a 1-3 record. The win moves the team to 2-3 in Group B and sets up a crucial matchup with Puerto Rico with a World Cup berth on the line.

Playing before an energised home crowd at the Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium, Team Bahamas took control early and never looked back. They held the lead for nearly the entire game and turned the game into a rout behind an explosive offensive performance especially from behind the arc with the team shooting a scorching 19 for 37 (51%).

Edgecombe, making his second appearance for the senior national team in the Americas Qualifiers, shot 10 of 16 from the field (6 of 10 from behind the arc) while grabbing nine rebounds and collecting five steals. His all-around effort earned him the game’s highest efficiency rating of 32.

“We got the win, but our work isn’t finished,” Edgecombe said. “Right now, it’s about getting ready for Puerto Rico, watching the film and making sure we’re prepared.”

“He’s elite, I’m glad he’s on our team and I’m glad he’s a Bahamian and we need that same effort from him on Monday and more,” said Chavano “Buddy” Hield on Edgecombe's impact on the game.

On the mindset heading into Monday's matchup against Puerto Rico, Edgecombe remained composed saying, “It's still 0-0, they have a really good team so we have to do our best to come out firing.”

Hield also spoke on the mindset heading into tonight’s game.

“The energy tonight was amazing but we need five times that come Monday and hopefully we come out with the win,” said Hield. “Puerto Rico is a great team, they are very disciplined and well coached. They have a lot of history behind them particularly in big games but we just want to have fun and play our best basketball and play together.”

Dominick Bridgewater finished with 23 points and six assists, followed by Franco Miller with 18 points and Hield with 15. Team Bahamas received production throughout the lineup, with five players finishing in double figures as the offence recorded one of its best outings of the qualifying campaign. The 123 points matched one of the highest scoring performances in the Americas Qualifiers.

Head coach Mikhail McLean said his players embraced the challenge but know the bigger goal is still ahead.

“Our guys understood what this game meant,” McLean said. “VJ set the tone, but we know the mission isn’t complete. We still have to finish the job.”

Edgecombe, who is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, said wearing The Bahamas jersey carries special meaning every time he steps onto the court.

“I love playing the game, and representing The Bahamas means everything to me,” he said. “Every time I wear this jersey I’m playing for my family, my teammates and everyone back home.”

Leano Rolle, cousin of Edgecombe, finished with seven points in eight minutes in his first ever outing playing for team Bahamas.

“It was good man, coach put me in the game and I got to go out there and be myself,” said Rolle.

On what it meant to wear The Bahamas across his chest, he said: “This means more than the name on the back of my jersey, to come out here and represent the country, this is beautiful.”

With one game separating The Bahamas from an historic World Cup appearance, Edgecombe said the team is focused on finishing what it started.

“This is a chance to make history for our country,” he said. “The support we had tonight shows how much this means to The Bahamas, and now we have to go out and take care of business.”

Team Bahamas will now look to get a crucial win against 4-1 Puerto Rico 7pm today at Kendal Isaacs Gym.

The Bahamas needs to beat Puerto Rico by more than six points to advance in the tournament and keep its FIBA Basketball World Cup dream alive.