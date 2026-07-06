Battle of Boca: Major Jr advances, Nottage and Watkins eliminated

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE they are still disappointed in the withdrawal of Team Bahamas from the prestigious Davis Cup competition, Michael Major Jr and Denali Nottage are making up for it in their international appearances.

The top seeded Davis Cup duo, along with Queen's College high schooler Synaj Watkins, are playing in the Battle of Boca Special July 4 Edition Tournament at the Rick Macci Tennis & Fitness Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

While Major Jr reached the quarterfinals of the men's singles yesterday, both Nottage and Watkins were eliminated.

Major Jr, in pulling off a hard fought 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) victory over American Rush Silvjanovski, said he had a very good performance so far.

"I got a bye in the first round and I have won three matches since then," Major Jr said. "I feel like I am in good form. I am playing against some tough guys, but I feel like I'm doing a good job of managing it and just playing some solid tennis."

The 20-year-old Major Jr, who is on summer break from Howard University where he is playing on the Bison men's tennis team and is studying sports medicine, said the competition is extremely tough.

Two weeks ago, he played in another one of these tournaments where he lost in the third round, so he said it's good to get past that stage this time round.

After his early exit in the last tournament, Major Jr said he went back to prepare for this one and he was able to play much better to advance to the quarterfinal round today when he will take on American Felipe Pinzon. "I just need to go out there and play the tennis that I know how to,” said Major Jr, who had to get some medical attention after cramping up at the end of yesterday's match.

Major Jr said it's good to go to a tournament where there are some other Bahamians participating, especially for him and Nottage after they were denied the opportunity to play in the Davis Cup competition.

Nottage, 22, lost his round of 16 match to American Bullion Sharp 2-6, 6-2, 0-1 (4-10), but he admitted that he went out there and gave it his all. "I felt like it was a match that I could have won with a few points here or there, but it just didn't happen," Nottage said. "But I still feel my game is headed in the right direction."

In his opponent, Nottage said he faced a competitor with a big game with a big forehand. I just didn't play the tie breaker as I should have, but it is something for me to learn from."

Nottage said he will take a break and return home to train before he goes back to his next Battle of Boca tournament in a few weeks.

In the meantime, Nottage said it's always good to have local players like Major and Watkins playing in the same tournament. He said they motivate each other to play much better.

But like Major Jr, Nottage said he too is still disappointed that they didn't get to travel to Davis Cup. He said he still couldn't understand why The Bahamas was pulled from the competition, but he has decided to move on.

The Battle of Boca tournaments, he said, has helped to keep him focused on his game. Even though he got eliminated yesterday, Nottage said he will use it as a learning experience as he looks ahead to the future.

Before they got to the round of 16, Major Jr won 6-3, 2-1 over Mexican Juan Pablo Lopez in the round of 32, while Nottage pulled off a 6-4, 6-1 win over Juan Diego Argenal from Guatemala.

After they both got a bye in the first round, Major Jr secured a 6-1, 6-1 win over American Gabriel Dattels and Nottage got by American Anthony Chen 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 64.

Watkins, on the other hand, was ousted by American Geoff Kosseifi 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 64 after he won his first match in the round of 128 with an identical 6-4, 6-4 decision over American Cole Zeeman.

Nottage and Major Jr were expected to lead the charge for The Bahamas at the Davis Cup tie last month, but Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association's former president Perry Newton withdrew the country from the competition over a dispute with an interim board, headed by Marvin Rolle.

The interim board has since removed Newton from the BLTA, but they were not able to have The Bahamas reinstated in time for the most prestigious team competition for the sport outside of the Olympics.