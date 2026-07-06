Marine conservation fund seeks support at regatta

The Bahamas Protected Areas Fund (BPAF) used its sponsorship of Regattas in The Abacos (RITA) 2026 to seek support for its marine conservation efforts.

The BPAF, in a statement, said it launched its Sail for the Sea initiative during the June 20-28 event, inviting sailors, visitors, businesses and local communities to support the protection of Abaco's marine future through donations, partnerships and investment in conservation efforts.

It added that it saw RITA as an opportunity to highlight the importance of protecting and restoring The Bahamas' marine ecosystems. Through the Sail for the Sea initiative, the BPAF said it sought to inspire deeper appreciation for Abaco ecosystems such as coral reefs, seagrass beds, mangroves and coastal habitats that sustain marine biodiversity.

As a national conservation trust fund, the BPAF mobilises and manages sustainable financing for protected areas, conservation partners and community-based environmental action throughout The Bahamas. Through grants and strategic partnerships, it supports groups and local initiatives working to protect The Bahamas’ natural resources and strengthen environmental stewardship.

"Regattas in The Abacos took place in the very waters and coastlines that support the marine life that makes The Bahamas unique," said Glenn Bannister, BPAF chairman. "Through our Sail for the Sea initiative, we invited sailors, visitors, businesses and communities to become active partners in protecting Abaco's marine future."

According to conservation estimates, the BPAF said coral reefs contribute nearly $700m annually to the Bahamian economy through tourism, fisheries and coastal protection services, thereby generating significant environmental and monetary value.

Through its partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the organisation's BahamaReefs programme, the BPAF is helping advance coral reef restoration and monitoring efforts across The Bahamas, including key sites in the Abacos.

It said the initiative aims to scale-up reef restoration activities while creating sustainable funding mechanisms that support the long-term health and resilience of these ecosystems.

"Sail for the Sea was about turning appreciation for our oceans into meaningful action," said Karen Panton, BPAF executive director. "Every donation, partnership and contribution made through this initiative helps strengthen marine conservation efforts and ensured that future generations can continue to benefit from healthy and resilient marine ecosystems."