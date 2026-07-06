ORG teams with Novio Groupon non-profit digital database

The Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) and Novio Group are partnering to create a digital database that will improve the visibilty of, and access to, Bahamian non-profit and faith-based groups.

The two entities, in a statement, said they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development and implementation of the Map4Good platform.

They added that Map4Good Bahamas is developing an interactive national map and directory that will provide the public, donors, policymakers, community leaders and non-profits themselves with a centralised platform for discovering, understanding and engaging with organisations serving communities throughout the country.

ORG said it will provide strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement, sector expertise and project oversight, while Novio Group will contribute technical development and software engineering. The duo will work through systems design and implementation, building a scalable and sustainable Map4Good platform capable of evolving with the needs of the non-profit sector.

The partners said a demonstration version of the Map4Good platform will soon be launched, with an exclusive viewing set for ORG’s upcoming Map4Good non-profit networking event on July 7. It will be made publicly available on ORG’s website shortly afterwards. Novio Group has committed to contributing around $50,000 worth of in-kind technical services and expertise to the Map4Good project.

“Strong communities depend on knowing who is doing the work and how to reach them and that is, at its core, an infrastructure problem. Map4Good is the first in a broader commitment by Novio Group to invest in the data infrastructure that helps Bahamian civil society see itself clearly and act together,” said Valdez Williams, managing partner for Novio Group.

“We’re proud to put our engineering behind ORG’s vision, and to make this the first of many partnerships with the organisations strengthening communities across the country.”

Vanessa Bethel, Map4Good project manager, said: “Map4Good is envisioned as more than a directory. This first version will have capacity-building resources for organisations, and future phases will include enhanced data insights into the local non-profit sector and other growing features that help organisations maximise their impact.

“ORG is excited to have found a partnership that aligns so well with what we’re striving to achieve: Transparency, accessibility and collaboration that transforms the landscape of the non-profit sector in The Bahamas.”

ORG said that, through Map4Good, it seeks to create a lasting digital infrastructure that supports stronger communities and the organisations doing vital work to serve them.