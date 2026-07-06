‘VJ’ stays with 76ers, Ayton traded to Wizards

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe will continue in the resurgence of the Philadelphia 76ers, Deandre Ayton is out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ reconfiguration of their line up in the National Basketball Association.

The Bahamian duo were caught in the middle of the NBA's Free Agency last week as the landscape of a number of teams are changing before the 2026-2027 season gets underway in October.

The Sixers traded veteran Paul George, two first round picks and two second round picks to the rivalled Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal on the opening day of free agency on July 1, sending shock waves in the NBA.

Philadelphia made the surprise move after Boston was unsuccessful in securing a deal for the Milwaukee Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who was sent to the Miami Heat along with forward Bobby Portis.

With the move, Brown will team up with centre Joel Embiid, all-star guard Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe, who is coming off a sensational rookie season that ended with the 76ers making it to the semifinals of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Edgecombe, the 20-year-old third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after spending his freshman year with the Baylor Bears, got the news while he was in training camp with The Bahamas men's national team for their pair of games this weekend in the final window of the first round of the FIBA Americas 2027 World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

The Bimini native put on a spectacular show on Friday night (see the full story on page 6) with a game-high 26 points, including hitting 6-of-10 of his three-pointers, to go along with nine rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Bahamas routed Jamaica 123-74 before a jammed-packed crowd.

When asked after the game, Edgecombe said he was thrilled to have Brown join their squad and he's looking forward to playing with the MVP, who led the Celtics to their 18th NBA championship title in 2024. "I like it. He's a winner. He plays hard. He's a leader and so I'm looking forward to getting out there and hooping with him," said Edgecombe about Brown.

Since the trade, Edgecombe said he had a chance to contact Brown.

"We had a little conversation with him. He showed some love while checking in and I was checking in with him, welcoming him to the team and stuff like that," Edgecombe said.

Ayton, 27, was originally named to the 24-man roster for the training camp, but didn't attend and was not on the final 12-man roster when The Bahamas played Jamaica on Friday night.

The Lakers, on the other hand, changed the complex of the team after LeBron James announced that he wanted to make his departure out of Los Angeles.

On July 3, Ayton was traded to the Washington Wizards as the Lakers acquired Jaden Hardy and a second round pick in 2031 and 2032.

The move came after the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz as their new starting centre.

Ayton joins the Wizards, whose coaching staff headed by Brian Keefe now includes former New York Knicks' franchise player Patrick Ewing, who previously served as an advisor and ambassador.

Ewing will help to groom Ayton, along with their other big men, including Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, who has been linked to trade rumours in a package with James.

Looking back at his rookie season in which he played in 75 games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, Edgecombe said it was great.

"I had a lot of ups and downs, but that's a part of basketball," he said. "I got to play on the biggest stage in the world every night. I was just truly happy to be there."

As one of the future prospects to watch in the league, Edgecombe said he's looking forward to having some fun this year and helping the 76ers to make another run for their first title since winning in 1983.

The 76ers, coached by Nick Nurse, finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 45-37 win-loss record

After coming back from a 3-1 deficit, the 76ers managed to clinch a 4-2 series over the Celtics to snatch their first round showdown. However, the 76ers got swept 4-0 by the eventual champions Knicks in the second round.

The Lakers, coached by JJ Redick, finished the Western Conference regular season in fourth place at 53-29. They advanced out of the first round with a 4-2 win over the Houston Rockets before they also got swept 4-0 by the defending champions Oklahoma Thunder.

As the starting 7-foot centre, Ayton, playing in his only season with the Lakers, averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.8 assist per game.

This was his third team he played for in the NBA, having played with the Phoenix Suns from 2018-23 and Portland Trail Blazers from 2023-25 with a career average of 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in 470 games, 463 as a starter.

Edgecombe and Ayton are two of four Bahamians still playing in the NBA. Grand Bahamian native Chavano “Buddy” Hield, a 33-year-old in his 10th year in the league, remains with the Atlanta Hawks. The other is veteran guard Eric Gordon, 37, who is a free agent after he last played his 18th season with the 76ers.

Edgecombe, Hield and Gordon are on The Bahamas’ 12-man roster currently playing in the FIBA World Cup Qualifier. After blowing out Jamaica, The Bahamas will face Puerto Rico in their final game of the first round tonight at 7pm at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

Against Jamaica, Hield scored 25 points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Gordon was the only player on the team who didn't play.

The Bahamas will close out play in the FIBA Qualifying Tournament tonight against Puerto Rico at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. The Bahamas is sitting in second place in Group B with a 2-3 record behind the unbeaten Canada. Puerto Rico is in fourth at 1-4.