Driver charged with causing five deaths granted $30k bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man accused of causing the deaths of five teenagers in the Shirley Street road crash was granted $30,000 bail yesterday as he awaits trial on vehicular manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors allege Marcus Thacker Jr was driving dangerously in a Mazda sedan when he crashed into a tree outside a business on Shirley Street at 1.48am on June 28, killing Keno Gordon Jr, 19, Diamond Stubbs, 17, Bertrica Brown, 18, Evalena “Lilly” Johnson, 19, and Shantia Webb, 19.

Reports indicate that eight people, including the driver, were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

The incident devastated families from Canada to Cat Island.

Thacker appeared timid but calm during his arraignment. His right arm was in a cast and sling, and he wore a light-coloured, short-sleeved, floral button-up shirt with long khaki pants.

He was not required to enter a plea to five counts of vehicular manslaughter when he appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, did not object to bail but asked that conditions be imposed for the defendant’s safety.

Magistrate Evans asked Thacker whether he was employed or in school. He shook his head no.

The defence asked that he not be fitted with a monitoring device, noting that he has upcoming surgery for a wrist injury.

Thacker’s bail was set at $30,000 with one to three sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday by 9pm. He must also surrender his travel documents and obey a 10pm to 6am curfew.

He will be released once his bail is signed.

Thacker was told that his VBI is set for service on October 22.

After the arraignment, he was allowed a moment with a handful of relatives in court, including his parents, grandmother and uncle.

Maria Butler, the accused’s mother, broke down in tears as she embraced her son.

No relatives of the deceased were present for Thacker’s arraignment.

Kristina Saunders and Christina Galanis represented the accused.