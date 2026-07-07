Father of two drowns after boat explodes off Spanish Cay

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER of two died after a boat carrying him and six other men to a construction job in Spanish Cay exploded Saturday morning, forcing the group into the water and leaving survivors fighting to stay afloat.

Jamal Cornish, 37, had been trying to repair the vessel after it developed mechanical problems when the explosion occurred, according to police. He later told the others he could no longer hold on before releasing his grip and sinking beneath the water.

His sister, Jasmine Curry, said Cornish, a fisherman, had been working at the construction site for several months because lobster season is closed.

She said the family is still struggling to accept his death.

“I wasn't on the island, I had just reached Grand Bahama, and then I got the call, so I came back to Abaco,” she said. “When the search was going on, it just seemed like unreal. Then when we got the news that they found his body it still didn't seem real.”

Cornish leaves behind a wife and two children. He was remembered as humble, kind, loving and devoted to his family.

According to police, seven men, including the captain, were travelling to Spanish Cay aboard a teal-and-white 23-foot Angler vessel shortly after 6am to work on a construction project when the vessel reportedly developed mechanical problems.

Police said one of the occupants discovered water leaking from the bilge pump. While trying to address the problem, he allegedly placed a wire on the engine’s battery, causing an explosion.

All seven men entered the water after the blast and worked together to stay afloat.

Six of the men were rescued by nearby private citizens. Cornish’s body was later recovered by family members, and he was pronounced dead by a local doctor at the Marsh Harbour Health Centre.

Mrs Curry said she has not spoken to the survivors. She said she understands the boat was owned by an individual, not the construction company.

Asked whether she wanted anyone held accountable, she said she believes the ordeal was an accident.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and the Port Department extended condolences to Cornish’s family and acknowledged the private citizens who responded to reports of the emergency, helping bring the six other passengers to safety.

“Marine travel remains an essential part of daily life throughout The Bahamas,” the statement read. “Thousands of residents, workers, fishermen, contractors, and visitors depend on our waters every day. Incidents such as this are a stark reminder that safety at sea cannot be taken for granted, whether a voyage is routine, or a vessel is travelling a familiar route.”

The ministry said authorities are continuing to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Authorities continue to gather information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Until that process is complete, the Ministry and Port Department encourage the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to determine the facts.”