16-year-old boy remanded over 38 rounds of ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy accused of having 38 rounds of ammunition was remanded yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was found with 29 .45 rounds and nine 9mm rounds in New Providence on June 30.

He denied charges of possession of ammunition with intent to supply and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The accused was arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the prevalence of firearm-related crimes.

The defendant was denied bail and remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys. He was allowed a moment with a relative in court before his remand.

He returns for trial on September 30.