Abaco resort’s marina off 20% as boating still suffers

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Marina operators yesterday confirmed they are still suffering the fall-out from previously-increased boating fees despite subsequent reforms with one Abaco resort reporting business is down by as much as 20 percent this summer.

Molly McIntosh, the Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina general manager, said that while hotel rooms, restaurants and vacation villas continue to perform well, boating traffic has yet to recover to expected levels despite the Government’s April 1 creation of two new cruising permit fee categories designed to regain lost market share among short-stay visitors to the northern season.

"Our marina business is down about 15 to 20 percent. I've checked with some other marinas in Abaco and they're experiencing the same thing. That's a little concerning, but overall things are going well,” Ms McIntosh said.

Her comments echo concerns raised by Stephen Kappeler, Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina’smanaging director, who said operators continue to see the effects of uncertainty created by last year's fee changes despite the Government later revising some of the increases following widespread backlash from the boating community.

"The fee changes came too late," sad Mr Kappeler. "They made some improvements, but the damage had already been done. People were bothered by it, or they used it as an excuse to go somewhere else."

Ms McIntosh said there does not appear to be a single explanation for the softer marina business, but believes several factors have combined to discourage some from making the crossing from Florida.

"I think it's a combination of things," she said. "We heard all the social media posts from people saying they weren't coming to The Bahamas, and I think some people made other plans because of that."

Ms McIntosh also pointed to rising fuel costs and inflation in the US, adding that many of Bluff House's marina customers are families travelling on smaller recreational boats rather than owners of large luxury yachts.

"The cost of fuel has skyrocketed, and that's had an impact," said Ms McIntosh. "We get a lot of smaller boats coming over from Florida with their families, and I think those visitors have definitely been affected." She said the resort has also tried to shield guests from rising operating costs.

"Everything has gone up," she added. "We've been working very hard to keep our prices down because we want customers to keep coming back without too much sticker shock."

Ms McIntosh also questioned whether the Government missed an opportunity to restore confidence among boaters before the busy summer season. "I think if the changes had been rolled out at the Palm Beach Boat Show in March, it could have generated more business," she said.

"We had a lot of people asking whether the fees had changed, and when we couldn't give them an answer, some simply said they weren't coming." Mr Kappeler argued that the impact extends well beyond marina occupancy, affecting restaurants, retailers and other businesses that depend on boating visitors.

"When those boats don't come, they're not eating in restaurants, buying drinks, shopping in local stores or spending money throughout the community," he said. "We lose all of that economic activity."

Mr Kappeler added that charter vessels remain particularly affected by the current fee structure. "Those fees are so excessive that they've kept too many charter boats from coming," he said. "Even though the fees were revised, it wasn't enough to change people's minds because they had already made other plans."

Looking ahead, Mr Kappeler said the bookings remain sluggish heading into the latter half of the season, making the outlook for the remainder of the summer uncertain. "We're seeing a lack of forward bookings," Mr Kappeler said. "August is looking very concerning, and the second half of July is as well."

Despite the softer marina business, Ms McIntosh said Bluff House's overall performance has remained positive, aided by strong demand for accommodations plus food and beverage services.

She said the resort, which came under new ownership in November 2025, is also undergoing a series of upgrades ahead of the next tourism season. Improvements include renovations to the pool and beach facilities, expanded food and beverage offerings, new equipment and plans to construct additional villas over the next several years.

"We're really excited about next year," Ms McIntosh said. "There are a lot of small upgrades that are going to make a big difference."