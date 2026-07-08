Dog abandoned in washer with rock on lid

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A NATIONWIDE power outage helped save an eight-month-old puppy trapped inside an abandoned washing machine on Sunday, exposing what animal advocates called a “despicable crime” and renewing calls for tougher action against animal cruelty.

The frightened black-and-brown Bahamian potcake was found in bushes off Charles Saunders Highway after Sea Breeze resident Sharon Ferguson heard faint whimpering while sitting outside her home during the blackout.

Ms Ferguson said she first thought the sound was coming from a neighbour’s dog, but became increasingly convinced that an animal was in distress.

“We were on a patio, just trying to keep cool off and having a discussion, and then I heard what sounded like a dog,” she said.

“I kept on hearing it, and I said to my daughter, ‘You know, I think we should go and investigate that, because it sounds like it’s coming from deep in that bush.”

Ms Ferguson and her daughter drove to the area and found an abandoned washing machine along a dirt road. Although the crying had stopped, they switched off their vehicle and soon heard a faint whimper.

Unsure what might be inside, they returned home to collect gloves, dog food, water and Ms Ferguson’s son before going back.

“When we opened it, she poked her head out,” Ms Ferguson said. “We were very emotional because we’re pet lovers.”

The puppy, visibly frightened and shaking, struggled to climb out of the washing machine before being given food and water. A large rock had been placed on top of the lid to keep it closed.

After initially running into nearby bushes, the dog was later found and taken to Ms Ferguson’s home.

“My daughter told me, ‘Mommy, we should really keep her, because whoever did that could do something worse,’” she said.

Ms Ferguson described the puppy as playful and friendly despite her ordeal. She said the dog did not appear to have been mistreated for a long period and showed no signs of malnutrition, though she had what appeared to be minor skin irritation on her stomach.

The dog remained in Ms Ferguson’s care until yesterday morning, when she was collected by the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK). The Bahamas Humane Society also visited on Monday to check on the animal.

Ms Ferguson said the blackout was critical to the rescue because the silence allowed her to hear the puppy.

“I just did not know what to say, because who could do this?” she said. “Animals are gifts. They are innocent. If you’re capable of doing something like this to an animal, you’re capable of anything.”

Veterinarian Dr Daniel Kats said he visited the scene after seeing video of the rescue circulating on social media. The location was only minutes from his home, prompting him to investigate and determine whether the dog needed medical attention.

“What saved this dog was a power outage,” Dr Kats said. “The power went out, everything went quiet, and they could hear the dog whimpering.”

Dr Kats said he was shocked after finding the washing machine.

“There was not even enough room for this dog to stand with the big agitator in the middle of the washing machine,” he said. “She would have to stand in a circle shape.”

He believes the puppy may have been trapped for several days.

“They said they heard whimpering a day prior, and it wasn’t until the power went out that they could hear this dog,” he said.

Dr Kats said residents nearby recognised the puppy and told him she had been roaming the area for about two weeks, with several people feeding her. However, no one knew who owned her or how she ended up trapped inside the appliance.

He said the puppy was fortunate to survive.

“It’s hard to tell because it was a piping hot day,” he said. “Maybe even having a little bit of shade from within the washing machine is what saved her. If she was in the bright light of the day, there’s no way she would have survived more than the day.”

Dr Kats said the puppy, estimated to be about eight months old, is now in BAARK’s care and has no major medical concerns.

“She’s happy, she’s healthy, no concerns with her at this time,” he said. “Everyone’s just kind of troubled emotionally that she ended up in that situation.”

He said bite marks were visible on the plastic agitator inside the washing machine, suggesting the puppy had tried desperately to free herself.

“I was very glad to see that people in the community that I talked to were all equally disturbed and horrified that this cute little innocent puppy would be put in that situation in their own backyard,” he said.

BAARK Vice-President Lissa McCombe condemned the incident as a “despicable crime” and warned that whoever was responsible could face legal penalties.

She said the puppy is at BAARK’s veterinary clinic, where she will be spayed and microchipped today before being placed in foster care and eventually adopted into a permanent home.

Video of the rescue, posted by Ms Ferguson on Facebook, has drawn more than 400 shares and more than 1,000 reactions, with hundreds of commenters expressing outrage over the cruelty and praising those who rescued the puppy.