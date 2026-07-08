PMH Accident and Emergency now fully operational, says Darville

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the newly renovated Accident and Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital is now fully operational, marking the latest development in a long-delayed project that began in 2019 and repeatedly missed completion targets.

Dr Darville said the transfer and phased approach for full occupancy of the renovated department have been completed.

“Our emergency medical doctors have finalised the pediatric component, all of the lifesaving components, and we're moving those patients that are currently in that space that needs immediate renovation so that we can continue collaboration exercises there, but the project is complete,” he said.

The A&E renovation project began in 2019 under the Minnis administration, when Dr Duane Sands served as health minister before stepping down in 2020.

Since taking office in 2021, Dr Darville has given several completion dates, with the timeline revised multiple times.

In January, he told reporters that after renovations were completed in December 2025, the department would be fully occupied within six weeks through a phased approach after bedding and equipment for the renovated A&E arrived in the country.

In March, he revealed that the project had exceeded its budget by millions of dollars.

The renovation followed years of public criticism over conditions at PMH across several departments.

Dr Darville also said renovations are underway at 52 clinics across The Bahamas as the government continues upgrading healthcare facilities.

He singled out the Baillou Hill Road Clinic, saying the contractor is doing an “excellent job” and the project should “come in before schedule”. He said work on the roof has progressed and the public should expect more progress on the windows and interior.

Dr Darville said the clinic will help ease pressure on PMH because of its proximity to the hospital.

“It's going to be a very important asset for the Department of Public Health,” he said. “It's close proximity to the Princess Margaret Hospital will divert a lot of the urgent care traffic that's presently at the accident emergency towards that facility, and it will help us manage the overflow that currently exists at Princess Margaret Hospital.”