Police probe viral video of officer slapping man

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle said the Royal Bahamas Police Force does not condone the conduct shown in a viral video that captures an officer slapping a man during the Bahamas National Basketball Team game on Monday night.

ACP Rolle confirmed that the incident is under investigation by the Complaints and Corruption Unit after the video triggered criticism online and raised questions about police use of force, especially during the international sporting event.

“It’s not something that we condone,” he said. “Like I said, it’s under investigation. In fairness to both parties, there’s nothing much I could say or elaborate on at this time, but we are aware and it’s being investigated by our Complaints and Corruption Unit.”

The video shows two officers standing with a man near the bleachers in a crowded section of the gymnasium. One officer is seen holding both of the man’s hands while another officer dressed in khaki pats the man down, ruffling his pants.

Moments later, the officer dressed in khaki slaps the man, drawing an audible gasp from spectators.

Police had responded to an altercation in the stands. Videos of the altercation show the same man being attacked by several other men.

Police said that once the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the commissioner of police, who will review the matter and determine the appropriate course of action.

The footage quickly spread across social media, where many users questioned why the officer slapped a man who seemed to have already been restrained by another officer.

“On the international stage? Oh wow,” one social media user wrote.

Another wrote: “They so use to physically abusing people, they can’t help themselves. Too emotional to be police, alot a them like this.”

A third wrote: “Unacceptable. A senior officer at that. He is already seemingly not a threat as he is being held by another officer.”