Residents battle devastating Bimini fire

Residents and volunteers battled a devastating fire in Bailey Town, Bimini, this morning after a two-storey building housing four residences became engulfed in flames.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said he has directed that every available government resource be mobilised to support those affected, with Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper leading a delegation to Bimini today to assess the damage, coordinate the response and ensure families receive the assistance they need.

Police said officers were alerted to the blaze on Kings Highway shortly after 6am. When they arrived, they found the concrete-and-wood structure fully engulfed in flames. With the assistance of volunteers, the fire was eventually brought under control, but the building sustained extensive damage.

"My heart is with the families in Bimini who have been affected by today's devastating fire," Mr Davis said. "Ann and I are praying for every resident who has lost a home or has been displaced."

The prime minister said he will receive a full briefing upon his return to Nassau this evening and pledged continued government support as recovery efforts begin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.