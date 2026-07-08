Two remanded after armed carjacking on Grace Avenue

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO males accused of an armed carjacking on Grace Avenue last week were remanded earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege Nathan Bien-Aime, 21, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, robbed Gensel Nicholas at gunpoint of his silver 2011 Honda Fit while he was sitting outside a friend’s residence around 9pm on June 29.

The suspects were reportedly on a motorcycle before the robbery. They allegedly demanded cash from the complainant, who told them he had none.

Later that same day, police allegedly found Kaden Farrington, 21, with the stolen vehicle.

Farrington pleaded not guilty to receiving, while Bien-Aime and the juvenile were not required to enter pleas to armed robbery before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Bien-Aime and the juvenile were told their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were also informed of their right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Bien-Aime was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while the juvenile was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

Farrington was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Bien-Aime and the juvenile return for service of their VBIs on October 22. Farrington’s receiving trial begins on the same date.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.