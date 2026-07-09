Govt unveils ‘One Life, Too Many’ road safety plan

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS Tribune Staff Reporter lmunnings@tribunemedia.net THE government yesterday launched a national road safety campaign, “One Life, Too Many”, following a series of fatal crashes that have left families grieving across the country. During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Transport Minister Leon Lundy said the initiative was born out of the painful reality that dozens of Bahamians continue to lose their lives on roads each year, including the five young people who died following last week’s Shirley Street crash. Mr Lundy noted that the same day, a young woman died in Grand Bahama, followed the next day by a young man in Abaco and another young man in Nassau. “They were sons and daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, classmates and friends,” the minister said. “Some of them were only weeks away from leaving home for college. Their families are still learning how to live with an empty chair at the table.” Mr Lundy said communities across The Bahamas have repeatedly been forced to mourn loved ones lost in traffic crashes. “We have seen grieving mothers. We have seen fathers who could barely find words. No report, no briefing, no statistic prepares you for the sound of a family’s heartbreak,” he said. He noted that 65 people died on Bahamian roads last year, following 66 fatalities in 2024. “Behind each of those numbers is a person. A life. A family. A future,” Mr Lundy said. “No loss like that should ever become routine, and no loss like that will ever be acceptable to this country.” The campaign’s slogan, he said, reflects the government’s belief that every road fatality is one too many. Mr Lundy announced that the National Road Safety Committee has been re-engaged and will begin meeting this month. The committee, which is expected to meet monthly will bring together the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Works, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Road Traffic Department, health services, educators, local government and civil society to coordinate road safety efforts. He said education and enforcement would move together, with the Road Traffic Department working alongside police traffic units to improve compliance and prevent dangerous driving behaviour. “Every ticket that never has to be written because a driver made a better choice is a victory. Every life saved is a success,” he said. The minister also said the government would work with taxi operators and transportation stakeholders to expand safe transportation options during evenings, weekends, holidays and major events so that intoxicated persons are not left feeling they must drive themselves home. Mr Lundy acknowledged public calls for stronger penalties, speed cameras and legislative changes, saying all options remain under consideration. “Everything is on the table,” he said. “Any measure we bring forward must be practical, enforceable and focused on saving lives rather than simply generating penalties.” The initiative, he added, supports the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aims to cut road deaths and serious injuries in half by 2030. Assistant Commissioner Mareno Hinds said the Royal Bahamas Police Force fully supports the campaign and has partnered with the Ministry of Transport to advance its goals. He said the police force’s annual strategy had already focused on awareness, education and enforcement, mirroring the ministry’s approach. Mr Hinds announced that Bahamians will see an increased number of road checks and speed checks in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands as police seek to reduce dangerous driving behaviours. “You will certainly see an increased number of road checks, speed checks in both New Providence, Grand Bahama, and our family islands, so that we can eliminate the vices that plague us on our streets,” he said. He described speeding as one of the leading causes of serious crashes and also identified driver distraction, particularly mobile phone use, as a growing threat. “This may be the most unpopular statement that is made today, but the cell phone is the biggest enemy, it is our nemesis,” he said. “It is ingrained and engraved in our culture, and so we have to find ways and means to combat that by driving without it.” He reiterated the police force’s commitment to the initiative, saying officers were “totally on board” with the campaign and would continue working alongside the Ministry of Transport to improve safety on the nation’s roads.