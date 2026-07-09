Judge loosens bail for author fighting Swiss extradition

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge has loosened some bail conditions for an American author fighting extradition over allegations that she kidnapped her son from Switzerland, but refused to remove safeguards aimed at keeping her in The Bahamas.

Justice Darron Ellis ruled that Barbara Vivian Murphy, also known as Barbara Lynn Stcherbatcheff, no longer has to report to police three times a week and may remain out until midnight instead of 8pm.

However, he refused to remove her electronic monitoring device or reduce her $150,000 bail, finding that the seriousness of the allegations, her international connections and the pending extradition proceedings justified continued restrictions.

Murphy is wanted in Switzerland over allegations that she took her son, Valentin Stankowski, to The Bahamas in February 2023 in breach of Swiss custody arrangements.

Swiss authorities allege Murphy was permitted to visit the child but was barred from travelling abroad with him. After a criminal complaint was filed, an Interpol notice and arrest warrant were issued.

Murphy was granted bail on April 2, 2025, under strict conditions. She was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, report to the Airport Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, observe an 8pm to 7am curfew, surrender all travel documents and remain on New Providence unless the court granted permission for her to leave.

In asking the court to vary those conditions, Murphy said she had fully complied with every bail requirement since her release and argued that some restrictions had become unnecessarily burdensome.

She said the 8pm curfew blocked her from accepting paid evening work as a pianist and member of a local band, limiting her ability to earn money. She also argued that the electronic monitoring device interfered with her long-distance running and increased her risk of injury.

Murphy relied on several character references. Musician Jennifer Fulton said the curfew prevented her from performing at restaurants and hotels in the evening. Businessman Henrik Moos said the monitoring device restricted Murphy’s ability to run and take part in activities with her running club.

The Rt Rev’d Laish Boyd, Bishop of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, also submitted a reference describing Murphy as an active church member who volunteers regularly and contributes positively to the community.

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the application, arguing that Murphy remained a significant flight risk.

Prosecutors pointed to the seriousness of the extradition request, her alleged international connections, concerns about travel documents and her lack of permanent immigration status in The Bahamas. They also said the extradition proceedings remain active and are scheduled to continue later this month.

Justice Ellis accepted that the allegations and pending proceedings required continued safeguards.

“The seriousness of the allegations, the existence of pending extradition proceedings, and the Applicant's international connections are all matters properly relied upon by the Respondent in assessing flight risk,” he said.

The judge also acknowledged prosecutors’ concerns about Murphy’s immigration status and international mobility, but said there was no evidence that she had breached bail.

“There is no evidence before this Court that the Applicant has breached any condition of bail. There is no evidence that she has failed to report, attempted to leave the jurisdiction, interfered with witnesses, or obstructed the extradition proceedings,” Justice Ellis wrote.

The court found that the 8pm curfew caused genuine hardship and accepted that Murphy’s musical performances could provide a legitimate source of income. Justice Ellis extended the curfew, allowing her to remain out until midnight while still requiring her to return home overnight.

He also cut her reporting requirements from three days a week to two, ruling that reporting every Monday and Friday remained enough to monitor her presence in the jurisdiction.

However, Justice Ellis refused to reduce the $150,000 bail, finding that the bond remained a meaningful incentive for Murphy to attend court and obey the terms of her release.

He also refused to remove the electronic monitoring device.

“The electronic monitoring device is an important safeguard given the Applicant's international connections and the pending extradition proceedings,” the judge said.

Under the revised order, Murphy must report to the Airport Police Station every Monday and Friday before 6pm and observe a curfew from midnight to 7am daily. She must continue wearing the electronic monitoring device, surrender all travel documents and remain on New Providence unless the court permits otherwise.

The extradition proceedings remain before the courts. Murphy was warned that any breach of her bail conditions could lead to her bail being revoked and a warrant being issued for her arrest.



