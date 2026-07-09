Marine ordered to pay 12 years of outstanding shotgun fees

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DEFENCE Force officer was ordered to pay 12 years of outstanding shotgun licensing fees yesterday, while his co-accused was fined $6,400 after police found a weapon and drugs at a Trinidad Avenue home last weekend.

Prosecutors said officers found a black Escort shotgun and five shotgun shells in a bedroom closet around 10am on July 5.

Kareem Rolle, 42, a Defence Force marine, reportedly directed officers to the weapon. Prosecutors said he had not paid licensing fees for the shotgun since 2014.

During the same search, police found 3.2lbs of marijuana in 12 sealed packages inside a black-and-green camouflage bag. The drugs, which have an estimated street value of $3,225, were attributed to Deangelo Russell, 38.

Rolle alone was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. He pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Russell pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before the same magistrate.

After Russell accepted sole responsibility for the drugs, the charges against Rolle and the remaining co-accused — Malcolm Rolle, 38, Alexandra Smith, 42, and Ashney Davis, 35 — were withdrawn.

Rolle was granted a conditional discharge. Under the terms of the order, he must pay $2,000 and fully settle his outstanding firearm licensing fees before his release.

Russell was fined $6,400 or risk 18 months in prison. He was also placed on 18 months’ probation. If he breaches probation, he faces three months in prison.

Russell must pay half of the fine before his release.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.