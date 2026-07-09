Rights group demands probe into viral police slap video

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN Rights Bahamas has called for a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into a viral video that showed a Royal Bahamas Police Force officer slapping a man during a crowded public sporting event.

The group’s demand came after Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle said the Complaints and Corruption Unit is investigating the matter. He said the RBPF does not condone the conduct shown in the video.

The footage, which had spread across social media, shows two officers standing with a man near the bleachers inside a packed gymnasium. One officer holds both of the man’s hands while another officer, dressed in khaki, pats him down and ruffles his pants.

Moments later, the officer in khaki slaps the man, prompting an audible gasp from spectators.

Police had responded to an altercation in the stands. Other videos of the incident show the same man being attacked by several men before police intervened.

Human Rights Bahamas said the full circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, but warned that the footage raises serious questions about “the necessity and proportionality of the force used”.

“The rule of law requires that every person—regardless of the allegations against them—be treated with dignity and protected from excessive or unnecessary force,” the group said. “Police officers have a difficult job, but public confidence depends on accountability and professionalism.”

The organisation urged police to preserve and review all available video footage and witness statements, make the findings of the investigation public, and take disciplinary or legal action if the force used is found to have been excessive or contrary to police policy.

Human Rights Bahamas also encouraged witnesses and anyone with relevant video evidence to preserve it and cooperate with investigators.

“Justice requires fairness for everyone—the public and the police alike,” the group said. “A thorough, impartial investigation is the best way to establish the facts and maintain public trust.”

The incident has sharpened public scrutiny of police conduct at a time when senior officials are facing questions about accountability within law enforcement.

Attorney General Wayne Munroe was pressed on Tuesday about alleged misconduct involving law enforcement officers and whether immediate steps are being taken to address it.

He said the commissioner has already conducted ethics training and insisted there is zero tolerance for misconduct.

“I wouldn't say there's been cases of misconduct recently. There have always been cases of misconduct,” Mr Munroe said.

He said officers who need to be held accountable will be held accountable, arguing that recent developments should reassure the public that no one is beyond scrutiny.