Texas boy survives shark bite off Exuma, calls his older brother a hero

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

TWELVE-year-old shark attack victim Parker Roll has credited his 16-year-old brother with saving his life after the Texas boy was bitten while swimming off Staniel Cay, Exuma, during a family trip in late June.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Parker said he was “lucky to be alive” after a shark clamped onto him while he and his brother, Jack, were in the water during a tour of the Exuma Cays.

“I didn't really feel it at first because there's just so much adrenaline, but I remember looking down, and I just saw this head, and this head is well over a foot wide,” Parker said.

Jack initially thought the shark was a rock, but quickly realised what it was. Moments later, he heard what he described as an “ear-piercing scream”.

He sprang into action, using his swimsuit to slow the bleeding before carrying his brother toward the beach.

“I immediately took off my swimsuit because I was like, oh, we have to stop that bleeding,” Jack said. “I ran over there, wrapped it on his leg, and then picked him up and started carrying him over to the beach.”

Their brother, Adam, then alerted crew members, screaming for a first aid kit.

The crew helped carry Parker back to the boat for a 60-mile trip to shore with no cell service or radio contact. Parker was in severe pain throughout the journey.

“I've never felt pain like that because there's salt water, huge wounds, and there's tons of teeth marks,” Parker said.

An ambulance took him to the hospital after the boat reached shore. He underwent surgery, received multiple stitches and suffered an injury to one of his toes, though his leg remained intact.

“I definitely consider myself very lucky as that shark could've easily taken my leg off,” Parker said.

His parents said everyone aboard the boat prayed during the journey back to shore because they did not know how the ordeal would end. They said doctors later told them they were optimistic Parker would make a full recovery.

At the time of the interview, Parker said he could “kind of” walk short distances, though it remained painful. He said he looked forward to riding his dirt bike again.

Parker said Jack’s quick response saved him.

“I definitely consider him as my hero, as he stopped the bleeding and saved my life,” he said.