Family Independence Day event converted to memorial after North Andros plane crash

The Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage has converted tonight's Family Independence Day celebration at Clifford Park into a memorial service following the North Andros plane crash.

Culture Minister Leslia Miller-Brice said the Family Independence Day event "will now be a memorial to honour those who passed in today's tragic plane crash."

She invited the public to join a national call to prayer "as we come together in faith to lift up our nation, our leaders, our families, our communities, and our future."

"Let this be an evening of reflection, hope, and seeking God's guidance for The Bahamas," Mrs Miller-Brice said.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is also expected to hold a press conference this evening to address the tragedy.