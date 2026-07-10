Flamingo Air operations suspended after North Andros plane crash

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The crash of a plane carrying at least seven people near North Andros Airport today has prompted aviation officials to temporarily suspend Flamingo Air's Air Operator Certificate as a search for those on board continued.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation, the suspension was imposed "in the interest of aviation safety" following two safety incidents that occurred today.

Around 2pm, police reported they were alerted to the crash in the Pine Yard area near North Andros Airport. At the time, authorities said seven people were believed to have been on board the aircraft, and emergency responders launched a search operation.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said it had been notified of the crash and confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority will investigate the incident.

"The Ministry is advised that the suspension is imposed in the interest of aviation and safety following two safety incidents that occurred today," the ministry statement read.

"Further, the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas has indicated that the suspension is a precautionary safety measure and should not be treated as an adverse compliance action against Flamingo Air."

Officials have not yet publicly confirmed the registration or operational status of the aircraft involved in the crash.

The ministry said it continues to receive updates from the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas and other agencies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been impacted by this incident," the ministry said.

This is a developing story.