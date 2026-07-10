UPDATE: AAIA identifies aircraft as Cessna 402; investigators dispatched to North Andros crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority has identified the aircraft involved in Friday's North Andros crash as a Cessna 402, registration C6-FLX.

In a statement, the AAIA said preliminary information indicates the aircraft was en route to San Andros Airport after departing Lynden Pindling International Airport shortly after 1pm when it reportedly encountered difficulties and crashed into bushes before landing.

Meanwhile, Flamingo Air has confirmed the aircraft involved in the crash was owned by the airline.

"We can confirm that an aircraft owned by Flamingo Air experienced a fatal crash in the North Andros, Bahamas, area today, 10th July 2026," the airline said in a statement.

The airline extended its "heartfelt condolences" to the families and loved ones of the victims and said it is committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities as the investigation continues.

"We will continue to offer updates as the facts materialize," the statement said.

Emergency response efforts remain underway, with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Airport Authority and emergency medical personnel responding at the crash site.

The AAIA said a team of investigators, along with inspectors from the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas and Airport Authority personnel, has been dispatched to North Andros to investigate the cause of the accident.

"The AAIA extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic accident and keeps all those impacted in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the authority said.