Bodies of 10 North Andros crash victims returned to Nassau as investigation continues

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The bodies of the 10 people killed in Friday's North Andros plane crash were returned to New Providence last night, where Christian Council president Mario Moxey led prayers on the airport tarmac for the victims and their grieving families.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority continued its investigation into the crash, urging the public not to speculate about its cause while investigators gather evidence.

In its first update since the accident, the AAIA said investigators have secured and documented the crash site, preserved available evidence, begun collecting operational and technical information, and notified the appropriate national and international authorities.

The authority said investigators immediately began work under the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority Act and international aviation protocols. Countries entitled to participate in the investigation have also been informed and may appoint accredited representatives to assist.

AAIA Chief Investigator Kendall Dorsett Jr has been appointed investigator-in-charge of the investigation.

Officials said investigators will examine all aspects of the occurrence, including the aircraft, flight operations, maintenance records, meteorological information, air traffic services and any other relevant evidence.

"At this stage of the investigation, no determination has been made regarding the cause or contributing factors of the accident," the AAIA said, adding that all information currently available is preliminary and subject to change as additional evidence is obtained and analysed.

The authority reiterated that the purpose of an aircraft accident investigation is to improve aviation safety, not to apportion blame or determine liability. It also appealed to anyone with photographs, videos or other information relevant to the crash to contact investigators directly.

The AAIA said it does not release the identities of those involved in aircraft accidents, noting that notification of next of kin remains the responsibility of the appropriate authorities. It added that it is working with the Ministry of Transport and other government agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to affected families.