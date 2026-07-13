54-year-old Chinese national killed in fall at sports centre

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 54-year-old Chinese national died falling from a scaffold while working near the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium Sports Centre on Thursday.

According to the reports, officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 12pm after receiving a call that a man had fallen and sustained serious injuries.

Officers from the South Central Division, along with Emergency Medical Services personnel, responded to the scene where after the victim was treated at the location and transported to hospital.

He later died while receiving medical treatment, police said.

According to preliminary reports, the man had been working on a scaffold cutting steel rods from the ceiling when he reportedly lost his balance and fell, striking his head.

Investigations continue into the matter.