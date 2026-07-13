American fined $20K for possession of marijuana and psilocybin at LPIA

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN AMERICAN who admitted to bringing $6,800 worth of marijuana and psilocybin into The Bahamas was fined $20,000 on Thursday.

John Paul Ramano, 35, of New York, was found with 3.2lbs of marijuana, THC infused cigarettes and vapes, as well as psilocybin in his luggage as he arrived at LPIA on July 8.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, two counts of importation of dangerous drugs, and five counts of possession of dangerous drugs before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

The defendant claimed he was unaware marijuana was illegal in The Bahamas and that he has a medical card to possess the drugs. He expressed remorse and asked the court for leniency.

Ramano was ordered to pay a fine of $20,000 or risk 10 months in prison.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.