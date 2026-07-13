Gunmen kill two men, injure three females in shooting

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were killed and three women, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured in an Independence Day shooting in Bain Town as police searched for two gunmen.

Police said ShotSpotter technology alerted them to gunfire in the Dumping Ground Corner area shortly after 9pm.

Officers found five shooting victims at the scene: two men, aged 32 and 24, two 20-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl.

One man was found unresponsive outside a residence with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The other victims suffered injuries to the right ankle, right knee, right arm, left thigh and head. They were taken to hospital by ambulance and private vehicles.

The second man later died while receiving treatment. The conditions of the three female victims were unknown up to press time.

Police said a group had gathered beneath a tree when a silver Kia Rio, licence plate DD9763, travelling south along Dumping Ground Corner stopped near the residence.

Two armed men got out and opened fire on the group before fleeing south along Dumping Ground Corner towards Ferguson Street.

Acting on information, officers later recovered a silver Kia Rio abandoned off Hospital Lane. Police believe it was used as the getaway vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that the car had been reported stolen during an armed robbery on Market Street on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Police are appealing to the public for help locating the two suspects.