Man accused of stealing McDonald's cash register granted $5,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of stealing a cash register full of cash during a robbery at McDonald’s on Madeira Street last month was granted bail on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Treyvon Colebrooke, along with an accomplice, stole a black cash register containing $1,747 in cash during a robbery of the fast food restaurant at 9.30pm on June 23.

Colebrooke pleaded not guilty to stealing before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The defendant’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, the accused must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday through Friday by 6pm.

The accused returns for trial on October 15.

Levan Johnson represented the accused, while Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted the case.