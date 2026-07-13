Man accused of threatening mother of his child, and endangering infant granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was granted bail on Thursday after he allegedly threatened the mother of his child with a gun and endangered their infant child by placing him on the road on West Street last week.

Prosecutors allege the young man sped off with his seven month old son on his motorcycle against the mother of the child’s wishes on July 4. The man’s name is being withheld to protect identity of complainants,

The infant’s mother allegedly followed the defendant to a residence on West Street, and an argument ensued between the two during which time the defendant allegedly placed the child on the road.

This resulted in a car having to come to an abrupt stop to avoid hitting the child.

When the child’s mother collected him from the road, the defendant allegedly threatened to kill her with a handgun.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of cruelty to children, possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, and threats of death before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The defendant’s bail was set at $9,000 with one to three sureties.

The defendant was ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device and also warned not to interfere with any witnesses in this matter. He was advised that failure to comply with these conditions would result in his bail being revoked.

The accused returns for trial on October 15.

Karen Butler represented the accused, while Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted the case.